Corvallis July 4 fireworks cancelled again

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display over downtown Corvallis has been cancelled for the second-straight year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and other factors, according to an announcement from the Corvallis Jaycees on Tuesday morning.
Besides the uncertainty of state-mandated crowd restrictions, the organization cited looming deadlines and financial commitments as considerations in the cancellation.
“It was a tough decision to make as many people look forward to the event. But we understand the continuing magnitude of the pandemic. We plan to be ready for a return of this display in 2022,” said George Abele, one of the organizers of the fireworks for the Corvallis Jaycees.
“We will be back next year with a bigger and better display,” Abele added. “Our hope is to have a big event next year since we haven’t had fireworks in a couple of years.”
The Corvallis Independence Day fireworks display was started in 1976 by the Boys Scouts of America to celebrate the United States’ bicentennial.
The Jaycees took over responsibility of the event in 1978 and have continued the event ever since.
For decades, crowds have flocked to downtown Corvallis and lined up on the east bank of the Willamette River to watch the fireworks explode high above.
Last year was the first time in the history of the event that the Fourth of July fireworks didn’t happen.
The Corvallis Jaycees fireworks display is funded by community donations every year, and those contributions usually add up to about $7,000 to $10,000.
The Jaycees are seeking donations for the funding of the 2022 display. Contributions can be mailed to Corvallis Jaycees, PO Box 624, Corvallis, OR 97339-0624.
