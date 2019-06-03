A hiring event for the 2020 Census is set for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the second floor conference room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs available in advance of the census. The event will feature information on what jobs are currently available and the requirements and duties of each job. Interested parties will be able to apply online at the event.
For further information to go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs or call 1-800-JOB-2020. The hearing-impaired can call the federal relay service at 1-800-877-8339.