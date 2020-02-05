Corvallis house fire quickly contained

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in South Corvallis on Wednesday morning.

The Corvallis Fire Department responded to a call at 2514 SE Thompson St. at 8:24 a.m. and had the fire under control by 8:56 a.m., according to Acting Battalion Chief Rob Yencopal.

Two people were in the house when smoke and flames began coming out of the gas fireplace insert, Yencopal said, but neither was hurt.

“They called 911, and we were able to get a quick knockdown on it,” he said.

Three engines and an ambulance responded to the blaze, along with two investigators. The damage was relatively minor and was confined to the immediate vicinity of the fireplace insert and one wall that was opened to check for spreading flames, Yencopal said.

Yencopal said the fireplace insert had been recently serviced, and it wasn’t clear why the fire started. He advised people to make sure their smoke alarms are working properly.

