Corvallis hosts workshop on grant proposals

• Benton County’s five elected officials — the three county commissioners, sheriff and district attorney — will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss current projects and non-governmental matters.

• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors are scheduled to discuss possible city charter review amendments and act on the renaming of the Chintimini Senior and Community Center.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss the establishment of a developmental diversity program in the Public Health Division.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are ordinances on parking and abandoned vehicles.

• The Linn County Transportation Advisory Committee meets at noon at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., and will discuss the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments' “seamless transit” program and special rural transportation programs in Benton County.

