Corvallis homeless questions persist & persist

The Corvallis City Council continues to struggle with the question of homelessness. Councilors worked the topic for an hour Thursday at a remote work session.
Councilors began the session with a framework of six questions raised by city staff (see information box). As it turned out they had plenty of questions of their own — as well as some suggestions.
City Manager Mark Shepard began the discussion with remarks in which he noted that the council has spent a lot of money and time on homelessness.
“The goals are vague but well-intentioned,” Shepard. “Are we moving this forward in the direction we want? I don’t think we are in an area in which we are happy yet.”
Key initiatives undertaken by the council in recent months include expanding the use of micro-shelters at area churches and the men’s cold weather shelter, adding amenities to an RV/car camping operation at Pioneer Park and spending $125,000 in federal CARES Act funding on a managed camping facility adjacent to the men’s shelter.
There was a general consensus that the city is being too “reactive.”
“We ended up in Pioneer Park and that’s not the best place for us to be,” said Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis. “We need to be better planned. We have these huge parking lots with showers called high schools,”
Ward 7’s Paul Shaffer, however, counseled against using high schools as even a temporary solution for homelessness.
Shepard’s staff report said that Corvallis’ social service support “is almost unheard of for cities the size of Corvallis” and funding questions were a key thread in the session.
Shepard was asked to research spending in other jurisdictions, although cautionary notes were injected as well. Some councilors wanted to include Eugene. Others thought its sheer size — approximately three times that of Corvallis — limited the value of the comparison.
“I agree that Eugene’s finances are different than ours,” said Ward 2’s Charles Maughan. “Still, we should look at HOW they are spending their money.”
Maughan also said that “the questions in our packet require knowledge that we don’t have yet. We just don’t have enough data yet. That’s where HOPE comes in.”
HOPE is the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, which is funded by the city and Benton County and organized as a county advisory group. The panel replaced the Housing Opportunities Action Council in 2019 and has been working on data gathering, although the pandemic forced it to cancel three months worth of meetings.
Most of those at Thursday's work session invoked HOPE at some point.
“I’m very much looking forward to seeing what HOPE’s policies are coming forward,” said Jan Napack (Ward 1), who along with Maughan represents the council on the HOPE board.
“My expectation of HOPE is of a long-term policy focus,” said Andrew Struthers (Ward 9). “We had to react and make some hard decisions, but they were short-term decisions."
HOPE plans to begin to draft recommendations at its Feb. 24 meeting and finalize them March 24. The HOPE project coordinator, Julie Arena, will brief the council on the board's progress at its Feb. 16 session.
Thursday’s work session at times had a “Groundhog Day” feel to it, as issues that have come up time and time again … came up again. Behavior. Challenges faced by individuals with mental health or substance abuse. Whether the council should try to make this more of a regional issue by bringing in Albany or perhaps Linn County or Lincoln County.
“This is difficult work,” said Ward 8’s Ed Junkins. “You’re working with issues of substance abuse and mental health and affordable housing and the judicial system. And we have looked at the problem for the entire time I’ve been on council here.”
Junkins backs the regional approach.
“For efficiency,” he said.
In other highlights from the work session:
• Councilors heard an update from Oregon State University officials on their Corvallis campus vision project, which is in the home stretch. Councilors generally had favorable responses to the OSU presentation, with Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle saying “I like what I’m seeing. It’s very refined and you deserve kudos. I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.”
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis noted the challenge of Northwest Monroe Avenue, the entry to campus from the north, which Ellis said consists mainly of “dumpsters and parking lots.”
OSU officials agreed that there were “opportunities” in that corridor. The plan is due to go to the OSU Board of Trustees in late spring or early summer.
• Councilors had preliminary discussions on the ward boundary changes that are part of the 2020 Census. Some supported a task force, although a consensus emerged that a combination of input from councilors, city staff and the community would work best, regardless of whether a task force is assembled. The new boundaries are scheduled to be in place for the 2022 council elections. All nine wards will be on the ballot.
