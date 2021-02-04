Corvallis homeless questions persist & persist

The Corvallis City Council continues to struggle with the question of homelessness. Councilors worked the topic for an hour Thursday at a remote work session.

Councilors began the session with a framework of six questions raised by city staff (see information box). As it turned out they had plenty of questions of their own — as well as some suggestions.

City Manager Mark Shepard began the discussion with remarks in which he noted that the council has spent a lot of money and time on homelessness.

“The goals are vague but well-intentioned,” Shepard. “Are we moving this forward in the direction we want? I don’t think we are in an area in which we are happy yet.”

Key initiatives undertaken by the council in recent months include expanding the use of micro-shelters at area churches and the men’s cold weather shelter, adding amenities to an RV/car camping operation at Pioneer Park and spending $125,000 in federal CARES Act funding on a managed camping facility adjacent to the men’s shelter.

There was a general consensus that the city is being too “reactive.”