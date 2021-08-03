Corvallis homeless fight gets boost

CHF plans to keep the inn’s north building, but the south building has structural issues and likely will come down, Myhre said.

In addition to the shelter space, Corvallis Housing First also is planning 10,000 square feet of community space, which will be used for the case management services such as job and health programs that are vital to the mission of the nonprofit to address challenges that individuals are facing beyond the housing one.

“A lot of funding has come available for housing in Oregon. This is a huge problem in our state,” Myhre said. “We’re trying to address that.”

Myhre and her team have decided to call the project Third Street Commons, and they hope to open in 2024.

“All the surveys have said that the supply of housing was the biggest problem associated with homelessness,” Myhre said. “This project is right there with the HOPE recommendations,” she added, noting the work on homelessness turned in by the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board. The board has consistently emphasized shelter space as a top priority for city and county political leaders as well as social service providers.

“A lot of groundwork has been laid for projects like this in the past few years," Myhre said.

And a lot more work remains to be done. Corvallis Housing First has been working with Unity Shelter on managing shelter space, including micro shelters. The waiting list approaches 100 names.

