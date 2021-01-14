Corvallis homeless camp moving forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applications still are being taken for the 24 to 25 spots in the camp. Background checks are part of the drill. Collins said that a couple of couples have applied, but it has mainly been singles.

Collins also is working on hiring the nine to 12 paid staffers who will be on hand 24/7. A key part of their duties will be controlling who goes in and out of the camp. Collins also said that unpaid interns might be part of the mix.

If all goes well, folks might be able to move in by the end of next week, Collins said. Other campers who are occupying spots beyond the perimeter of the new camp will face restrictions on where they can camp, with the BMX track and the Oregon Department of Transportation land near Highway 99W off-limits.

In addition to the managed camp, the Chapman Place operation, which includes the men’s shelter and a hygiene center, will receive four microshelters. A total of 15 will be placed around town by the end of the month, with the money coming from a separate CARES Act authorization.

The four shelters will be placed on the west side of the men's shelter, with 10 more going into the Safe Camp facility at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on West Hills Road. The placing of the final unit remains to be determined.