Corvallis homeless camp cleanups gather steam

The work proceeds in three phases. A pre-posting via a stake in the ground with a notice that advises campers that they are going to have to move in two weeks, then individual dated notes on the tents with a week to go … and then cleanup day.

“Some of the campers have been out here for more than a year,” said Jude Geist, supervisor of park operations. “We don’t want to shock them and say you have to be out tomorrow.”

The crews, aided by the backhoe and a Parks & Rec Bobcat, took out a compound of several tents that was nestled into a ridge behind the Pioneer Park ball field.

The campers had used the frame of an obsolete swing set to anchor their campground. The residents were long gone, Geist said.

How many people lived there?

“There were four or five tents,” he said, “and there were likely multiple people in each one … but we just don’t know.”

Lumber was used for the compound’s framing, and the staffers had to use power tools to pry the boards apart.