Corvallis homeless board tackles questions

Board member Karyle Butcher, who has participated in a pair of comprehensive reports on homelessness for the League of Women Voters, agreed.

“We found that about three-quarters of the homeless are from this area,” Butcher said. “It’s kind of a wash. A lot of people using social services in Albany are from Corvallis. Worrying about where folks are coming from doesn’t get you anywhere.”

Christina Jancila, a downtown business owner and board member, stressed the importance of gathering information.

“Data is very important,” she said. “What programs to move forward with and which ones to drop.”

Another issue that came up was accountability, as in what “pay back” should be expected of homeless people for the services they receive. The idea angered board member Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First.

“People living in on the street are in crisis,” she said. “These are people with mental health issues and drug addictions. And they have to carry everything they have with them. If we had to do that we might not be very organized either. We have to be aware of the reality of living in the street.”

Board members also had to explain what the recommendations are not.