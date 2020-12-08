Corvallis holiday trolley starts this weekend

The Corvallis holiday trolley is back in business and will be operating its free service the next two weekends.

The trolley will serve only the downtown core this season, departing from the Downtown Transit Center (DTC) at Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue every 15 minutes from noon to 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Face coverings are required and social distancing is required to ride the trolley. Some seats will be marked off to help enforce distancing requirements.

The last trip of each service day will leave at 4:45 pm from the DTC.

Stops are located at Northbound First Street at Monroe Ave; Southbound Second Street and Monroe; Southbound Second Street between Madison and Jefferson; Southbound Second Street between Washington and Western; Northbound Third Street between Jefferson and Madison; and Southbound Fourth Street between Madison and Jefferson.

More information about the trolley is available online at CorvallisTransit.com or by calling 541-766-6998.

