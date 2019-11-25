{{featured_button_text}}
holiday-trolle-26

The Corvallis Transit System holiday trolley will be on hand to ferry shoppers beginning this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file photo

The Corvallis holiday trolley starts running Friday and continues on weekends through Dec. 22.

The trolley starts its day at 1 p.m., with the final trip of each service day leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 5 p.m.

The trolley runs Friday through Sunday this week, with Saturday and Sunday service Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The trolley makes 14 stops, including at shopping centers on Kings Boulevard, 29th Street and Ninth Street, with three stops along Second Street downtown.

For a schedule go to https://archives.corvallisoregon.gov/public/ElectronicFile.aspx?dbid=0&amp;docid=1189244

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0