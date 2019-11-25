The Corvallis holiday trolley starts running Friday and continues on weekends through Dec. 22.
The trolley starts its day at 1 p.m., with the final trip of each service day leaving the Downtown Transit Center at 5 p.m.
The trolley runs Friday through Sunday this week, with Saturday and Sunday service Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22.
The trolley makes 14 stops, including at shopping centers on Kings Boulevard, 29th Street and Ninth Street, with three stops along Second Street downtown.