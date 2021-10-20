Corvallis holiday parade canceled again

The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade, one of the highlights of the town’s holiday season, will not be held this year.

Marc Vomocil of the Corvallis Lions Club, which organizes the event, announced Wednesday, Oct. 20 that the parade is off for the second consecutive year because of high coronavirus infection rates.

Other related factors, Vomocil siad, include “the nature of close proximity of both participants and spectators, the high level of children, both as participants and spectators, who can’t be vaccinated yet, and the difficulty of wearing masks and their ineffectiveness in cold, rainy weather. One hour of recreation is not worth the risk of more infections.”

The parade, which usually draws 4,000 to 5,000 spectators and traverses Fourth Street, concluding with a tree lighting at the Benton County Courthouse, customarily is conducted the day after Thanksgiving.

“In June and July, we were beginning to think we might be able to have the parade, but then rates skyrocketed in August and September,” Vomocil said. “That’s when we needed to decide whether or not to organize the parade. We have to start the process in early August. Maybe next year.”