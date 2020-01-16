Corvallis holds open house on Van Buren Bridge

ODOT also had an information table set up Sunday at the library, while d a steady stream of individuals came in Thursday to look at the designs and ask questions.

“We wanted to ensure that as many people as possible hear about the process and have the chance to weigh in on the design elements,” said Angela Beers Seydel, public information officer for ODOT’s Region 2, which includes the mid-valley.

Mike Blair, a Corvallis engineer, noted a preference for a two-bridges in one span approach. He suggested that the Van Buren replacement design include leeway for adding more lanes if future funding becomes available, giving the area one seismically safe bridge that covers both travel directions.

Blair also recommended that the pedestrian amenities be put on the south side of the bridge for ease of connecting with the multiuse path on the west side. Others noted advantages to the north side plan, including better connections to paths on the Linn County side.