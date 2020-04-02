Corvallis holds briefing on coronavirus

The emergency operations center run jointly by the city of Corvallis and Benton County has outgrown its headquarters at the Corvallis Fire Department training center.
The EOC, which started March 17 with approximately 20 city employees involved each day, has expanded to the extent that sometimes there are 45 people working at the center.
The move is this weekend, with the plan to be open for business Monday at the Fiserv building that Benton County recently purchased.
A key component of the manpower increase involves needed Benton County Health Department officials, said Corvallis Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy, one of the two team leaders at the center.
Bryan Lee, the emergency manager with the county, is the other team leaders. Teams rotate on and off in five-day chunks.
McCarthy and Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard offered a briefing on city and EOC response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday at the downtown fire station. Mayor Biff Traber and eight of the nine councilors and city staffers participated via a video hookup, with only Shepard, McCarthy, IT Director Michael Livingston, City Recorder Carla Holzworth and a reporter in the room.
The same video hookup will be used for Monday’s Corvallis City Council meeting.
Here are some highlights from Thursday’s session:
City of Corvallis
• Shepard said that the outbreak already has punched a $1 million hole in the 2019-20 city budget, mainly because of decreases in the lodging tax. The outbreak also has thrown a wrench in the planning process for the 2020-21 budget. A meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled and meetings scheduled for April 28 and April 30 are imperiled. The new budget must be approved by early June to conform with state law.
• Shepard said that more than 110 city workers, approximately 25% of the workforce, are telecommuting. Other workers have been moved to locations such as the library and Osborn Aquatic Center to guarantee proper social distancing.
The city is staggering shifts, employees travel in separate vehicles to job sites, vehicles are cleaned afterward and some library staffers have been deputized to concoct do-it-yourself cleaning products.
• A memorandum of understanding, Shepard said, has been reached with the city’s bargaining unit of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). The deal allows the 225 or so AFCSME workers more flexibility regarding how they use leave (sick time, vacation time, unpaid leave, etc.) and enables the pool of AFSCME sick time, about 44,000 hours, to be shared among employees.
• No employees have been laid off, Shepard said, although some are taking leave and some requested to be laid off.
• The library has been working on possible virtual presentations and programs to replace its usual schedule of story time and other live events. Library staff also have been inventorying the collection for the first time, with its materials spending more focused on E-resources. Patrons still can return books to the drop box, but library staffers do not process them for three days.
• Shepard declared a state of emergency March 13. On March 31 it was extended indefinitely.
"I'm really proud of city staff," he said. "We jumped in immediately and tried to help. The EOC is finding its legs. There is good long-term planing and they are getting things in place."
Emergency center
• Two city meeting rooms, the Tunison in South Corvallis and the Walnut near MLK Park are being used for storage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.
• Chief McCarthy said key goals for the EOC are to boost stocks of PPE, work on how to assist vulnerable populations such as the homeless, prepare for a possible surge in fatalities and coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.
• The EOC is working with Oregon State University on possible use of residence halls for COVID-19 cases.
“And we’re constantly planning,” McCarthy said. “What are we missing? What does the next team need to concentrate on?”
The meeting closed with a statement from Mayor Traber (see info box for the web link).
In the statement, Traber noted that “we are in the early days of his pandemic” and that he has “been humbled and grateful to see the outpouring of support from neighbors, families and local businesses.
“Without a doubt we are in this together. People are stepping up in ways large and small.”
There were minor bits of comedy as officials grappled with the complicated video techonology. Such as:
Shepard: “Where is Ed?”
Councilor Ed Junkins: “Your video image is frozen.”
Shepard: “I paused my video feed while I was unpausing you.”
Junkins: “I’m going to go back and unmute myself.”
By and large the system worked well, with participants focusing on the job at hand and exhibiting patience with the technology.
