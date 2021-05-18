Corvallis High senior wins national volunteering honor

“I honestly don’t know when Suraj sleeps,” said Corvallis High School Principal Matt Boring.
Boring was talking about Suraj Kulkarni, a CHS senior who recently received a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for his volunteer work. The honor, which included a $5,000 scholarship, was one of just 10 that were bestowed by Prudential nationwide, and Kulkarni was the lone student west of Colorado to be honored.
Kulkarni created a Teen Team to assist in the creation and delivery of face masks and founded the nonprofit Only Being You, Boring said, while also noting that he is one of the top debaters in the state of Oregon.
In addition, Kulkarni organized an Awareness and Acceptance Week in Corvallis, in which hundreds of students watched videos of minority teens discussing prejudice and ways to counter systemic discrimination.
“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as Suraj’s principal,” Boring said. “I am excited to see how he will continue to make the world a better place.”
Kulkarni, who was bullied in his early days in school, started his high school years determined to make a difference. He organized a geography club that worked on spreading cultural awareness.
“Especially in today’s climate, it’s so important to be understanding of each other’s struggles,” Kulkarni said.
Deeply affected by the Black Lives Matter movement in his junior year, Kulkarni started his nonprofit to help minority students deal with stereotypes. He started with five people and a blog “and it kept on expanding," he said. "We started having awareness conferences on Zoom.”
Only Being You soon had a presence in 60 countries on six continents, with more than 400 participants.
When asked about hoped-for outcomes from the program, Kulkarni said:
“Anything that helps even one person to have a space to be themselves and who they are … I think that’s an accomplishment,” he said.
Kulkarni is headed to UCLA in the fall. He has numerous relatives in Southern California and said he thinks it will be a good fit, although he said he will miss the size of Corvallis.
“I really love Corvallis,” he said. “It’s a nice town, very much a bubble that makes you feel at home. I’m really grateful that I have lived in such a nurturing and caring environment. L.A. is such a big city.”
Kulkarni has not decided on a course of study, although he is already thinking of possible careers in medicine, the law or business.
“I keep changing what I want to do every day,” he said. “I hope I will be able to find out what I really like. That’s what college is all about.”
Kulkarni also considered U.C. Berkeley, Washington University of St. Louis, Bowdoin of Maine, Cornell and Emory of Atlanta.
Remember that $5,000 scholarship he won from Prudential? He donated it to Jackson Street Youth Services, which works with homeless youth in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.
