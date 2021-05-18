Corvallis High senior wins national volunteering honor

Deeply affected by the Black Lives Matter movement in his junior year, Kulkarni started his nonprofit to help minority students deal with stereotypes. He started with five people and a blog “and it kept on expanding," he said. "We started having awareness conferences on Zoom.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only Being You soon had a presence in 60 countries on six continents, with more than 400 participants.

When asked about hoped-for outcomes from the program, Kulkarni said:

“Anything that helps even one person to have a space to be themselves and who they are … I think that’s an accomplishment,” he said.

Kulkarni is headed to UCLA in the fall. He has numerous relatives in Southern California and said he thinks it will be a good fit, although he said he will miss the size of Corvallis.

“I really love Corvallis,” he said. “It’s a nice town, very much a bubble that makes you feel at home. I’m really grateful that I have lived in such a nurturing and caring environment. L.A. is such a big city.”

Kulkarni has not decided on a course of study, although he is already thinking of possible careers in medicine, the law or business.