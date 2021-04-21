Corvallis Hewlett-Packard due for pollution permit renewal

The HP Inc. facility in Corvallis is due for a new air contamination permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Public comment is being considered before the permit is renewed or amended.

The DEQ permit sets limits on the amount of air pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide, greenhouse gases and traces of compounds like chlorine.

Is climate change making allergies worse? Allergy experts say rising temperatures and air pollution have led to longer growing seasons that start earlier.

The facility, located at 1070 NE Circle Blvd., includes a semiconductor and wafer fabrication plant and an imaging and printing research and development center.

As part of its operations, the facility uses natural gas boilers to heat process water, and “wet scrubbers” are used to treat acid exhausts from the fabrication process. Ammonia scrubbers are also used in several locations.

None of the operations at this facility are considered “a major source of hazardous air pollutants,” according to the announcement by the DEQ.

Those who would like to submit a comment for the public record may do so via mail, email or fax. Send email comments to suzy.luttrell@deq.state.or.us. For information on where to mail comments, visit the DEQ website at www.oregon.gov.DEQ. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on May 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.