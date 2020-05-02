Corvallis health reform advocate Betty Johnson dies at 97

“She was a good thinker, a long-term strategist, and she wouldn’t let you off the hook,” Huntington said. “She would say something like, ‘I’m counting on you,’ and you couldn’t say no to her.”

When Huntington retired, Johnson was waiting to recruit him as a full-time health reform activist.

“That was in 2006,” he said, “and basically I’ve met with her at least once a month ever since.”

While the movement will miss Johnson’s leadership, Huntington said he believes it will continue to press forward — in part to honor her legacy.

“We feel we’re all carrying around a good chunk of Betty in us now,” he said. “She’s trained us.”

Johnson’s dedication was legendary. In 2016, when she was honored for her lifetime of achievement by the Oregon Public Health Association, she missed the awards luncheon in Corvallis — because she was attending a meeting of health care reform activists in Portland.

Johnson’s son Mark described his mother as a devout Catholic whose drive to serve others stemmed from her deep Christian faith.

“She was always looking for how to make things better,” he said. “She would always apply this moral compass she seemed to have.”