Corvallis has $1M plus in new federal funds to spend on homelessness

The city of Corvallis has received more than $1 million that is designed to be used to address homelessness and affordable housing issues.

The $1,164,563 of federal HOME funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The city received notice months ago that the money was on the way, but there is often a time gap between announcement and disbursement. Monday, the City Council authorized City Manager Mark Shepard to accept the funds as part of its consent agenda.

No word was available on specific plans for the funds, with the staff report noting that the city’s housing and neighborhood services office will put together a 2021-22 action plan “in the coming months.” The plan will require a public hearing before the council.

The money comes with strings and conditions attached. According to the staff report the HOME funds must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations.

Possible programs on which to spend the funds include 1) development and support of affordable housing; 2) tenant-based rental assistance; 3) provision of supportive services; and 4) acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units.