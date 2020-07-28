Corvallis' Harrison Boulevard banner now reads "All Black Lives Matter"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Corvallis hung up a banner sponsored by the NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch reading “All Black Lives Matter” near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Sixth Street on Monday.

Angel Harris, president of the NAACP branch, said the banner was requested and funded by the print shop Corvallis Custom. According to the city website, in order for banners to be approved for that location, they must be sponsored by a nonprofit organization. The branch agreed to help out, Harris said, because Black Lives Matter is a movement the group supports.

Harris insisted the “symbolic” gesture, however, is not where the citywide effort for civil rights should stop.

“Become a member,” Harris said. “Join in the work that is happening locally.”

The banner’s caused a stir among some mid-valley residents. A post about the banner in the “What’s Up Albany, Oregon” Facebook group had comments ranging from calling it “awesome” to “racist propaganda.”

“They’re, of course, allowed to say whatever they want to,” said city spokesman Patrick Rollens. “We have a policy, and this request (for the banner) complied with that policy.”