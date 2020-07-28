Corvallis' Harrison Boulevard banner now reads "All Black Lives Matter"

The city of Corvallis hung up a banner sponsored by the NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch reading “All Black Lives Matter” near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Sixth Street on Monday.
Angel Harris, president of the NAACP branch, said the banner was requested and funded by the print shop Corvallis Custom. According to the city website, in order for banners to be approved for that location, they must be sponsored by a nonprofit organization. The branch agreed to help out, Harris said, because Black Lives Matter is a movement the group supports.
Harris insisted the “symbolic” gesture, however, is not where the citywide effort for civil rights should stop.
“Become a member,” Harris said. “Join in the work that is happening locally.”
The banner’s caused a stir among some mid-valley residents. A post about the banner in the “What’s Up Albany, Oregon” Facebook group had comments ranging from calling it “awesome” to “racist propaganda.”
“They’re, of course, allowed to say whatever they want to,” said city spokesman Patrick Rollens. “We have a policy, and this request (for the banner) complied with that policy.”
Threats have already been made to the banner. But it’s city property, Rollens said, and anything done to the banner may not only merit charges, but would also infringe on the local NAACP’s First Amendment rights.
The City Council earlier this month adopted a resolution in support of BLM.
“The elected leadership of Corvallis happens to align with this messaging as well,” Rollens said.
Black lives mattering, Harris said, is a fact and should be treated as such.
“In the history of our country, Black lives have not mattered,” she added. “We were considered three-fifths human. I matter. I’m actually a full person.”
Furthermore, the “All” added to “Black Lives Matter” addresses the fact that some Black people are being killed at higher rates than anyone else in the country — namely, trans Black women. It’s a shame that it needs to be specified that certain lives matter, Harris said, but “ongoing work to make an impact” can help create change.
“It’s such a basic concept,” she said.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
