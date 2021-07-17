Corvallis group hopes to diversify climbing

Ashli Quintela goes to the Valley Rock Gym in Corvallis three or four days a week to climb and attend fitness classes. before this spring though, Quintela, who identifies as Black and Mexican, said she could hardly have even imagined herself as a climber because climbing is such a white-dominated sport.

“Growing up, I never saw this as something I could do because I never thought it was possible,” she said.

Quintela, a barista and Oregon State University student, said this all changed when she saw a group called Corvallis Climbers of Color forming online.

“I was like ‘how amazing, a space for people of color to meet new people and feel like climbing is not just specific to white people,’” she said.

Quintela attended the group’s first climb night at Valley Rock in May and has attended every meeting since.

Quintela said many people of color don’t get exposure to climbing at a young age because of barriers such as lack of access and expense, so it can be challenging to go into climbing as a beginner. But, she added, the group gives her support so she can feel comfortable as a new climber.

“I’m not doing this on my own. It’s like having a family to back you up," she said.