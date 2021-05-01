Corvallis giving out free sidewalk permits to businesses

Corvallis businesses buffeted by the pandemic are getting a bit of relief as they continue to adapt to changing state orders on risk.

Restaurants which used to have to pay hundreds of dollars for a “sidewalk café” permit, are getting their permits for free courtesy of money that came from the federal CARES Act.

City officials report that 21 businesses have signed up this year, up from 16 a year ago. Those participating in the program include a wide range of well-known eateries such as Magenta, New Morning Bakery, Taco Vino and Del Alma.

The city started with approximately $15,500 available for the program and has $11,000 left, said Paul Bilotta, director of Community Development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The café program is an annual permit starting January 1 of each year,” Bilotta said. “However, we often see more applications come in during May and June when the weather is at its peak for outdoor dining, so we expect permit numbers will still rise from current levels.

“It is a very simple program. If a business wants a grant, they just have to ask for it with a basic form (see the information box for the link). The grant pays for 100% of the permit cost, making the permit free to the business.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.