Corvallis gets update on bridge replacement

The Corvallis City Council received an update Thursday from the Oregon Department of Transportation on the replacement of the Van Buren Bridge.

The project remains on schedule, with design work set to conclude this fall. A construction bidding process will follow, with completion of the replacement span set for approximately 2.5 years after the opening of the bid.

ODOT officials and their consultants released a bit more information on their plans, including one change: The bicycle and pedestrian amenities on the new bridge will be on the south side.

The original plans were for the 14-foot multiuse segment to be on the north side, but ODOT said that there is a better connectivity from the south side to the existing paths on both sides of the bridge.

ODOT also plans a new traffic signal at Second Street and Van Buren Avenue as well as new ADA ramps, and a double buffered bike lane between the signal and the bridge.

Approximately three-quarters of the way across the new bridge a turnoff will take cyclists and pedestrians under the bridge to the Suzanne Wilkins Way path network. A 10-foot wide sidewalk will continue from the turnoff to the traffic signal at the intersection of the bypass and Highway 34.