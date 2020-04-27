Corvallis gets $7M from feds for transit

The Corvallis Transit System has received $7.3 million in federal money to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.
The money was part of a $25 billion piece of the Coronavirus Aids, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) signed March 27 by President Donald Trump.
Mary Steckel, Public Works director, said the funds “In the short term (will be used) to reimburse the city for expenses we’ve already incurred on extra cleaning supplies, frequent disinfection of the buses, and protective gear for the drivers.”
The CARES grant also will be used to offset salary losses for drivers who are working fewer hours because the system is running fewer buses per day due to declining ridership.
Steckel told the City Council at its Thursday COVID-19 briefing that ridership is down 70 percent in Corvallis. Steckel added that she has been told other communities are in the 80-85% range.
Looking ahead Steckel said that “we are including the grant in the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget to use for appropriate operations and capital expenses, and to prepare for, and respond to, providing transit service during a second wave of the pandemic, if it should materialize.”
The federal money for Corvallis was announced April 20 in a joint statement from U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
“Public transportation has been vital to communities throughout Oregon during this public health crisis — from making commutes possible for essential workers to keeping grocery stores and pharmacies within reach for Oregonians,” said Merkley.
“I’m pleased that this funding will help support the Corvallis Transit System during this tumultuous time, and will keep working to secure resources for public transit administrations across our state as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
“The importance of public transit in our state is magnified during the coronavirus crisis for Oregonians needing transportation to get to work, buy food and prescription drugs for their families and more,” Wyden said.
“I am glad these CARES Act resources are on the road to Corvallis, and I will keep fighting for the financial support that public transit needs to remain a reliable option for Oregonians who depend on it.”
