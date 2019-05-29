A free community event designed to teach residents about the fundamentals of family history research is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Corvallis Stake Center of the Church of Latter-day Saints 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
A series of 50-minute classes are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon as part of an effort to offer resources and techniques on DNA kit choices, home geneaology programs and using internet resources to locate ancestors.
The event is family-friendly with snacks provided and activities for children.
For more information go to event website, http://familyrootsadventure.org.