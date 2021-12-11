Corvallis' Gelser Blouin honored for protecting 'Oregon's most vulnerable kids'

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, a Corvallis Democrat who represents District 8 in the Senate, recounted how she got involved with changing laws to protect foster children from abuse.

Speaking from her downtown Corvallis office on Thursday, she relayed a harrowing tale of children being spirited out of state in the middle of the night, restraint protocols that have led to serious injuries and death, confusing and contradictory guidelines and protocols and incomplete paper trails and oversight in multiple states.

It is this work that earned Gelser Blouin a national award for her work in uncovering abuses in for-profit, out-of-state foster care programs.

The Carl Levin honor for effective oversight was presented to Gelser Blouin Friday via Zoom. The award is named for former longtime Michigan Sen. Carl Levin and is awarded by the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School. The prize aims to honor legislators who remote bipartisan, fact-based oversight.

“I’m so grateful to my many colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Oregon, brave youth, zealous attorneys, and resourceful reporters for what has been truly collaborative work to uncover abuse and danger in the shadows of the programs serving our most vulnerable kids,” Gelser Blouin said in a statement released by the Levin Center.

“I’m humbled that this work is being recognized with this award, particularly by an organization inspired by the great work of Carl Levin.”

Gelser Blouin’s work led Oregon to:

• End placement of children in out-of-state programs in 2019.

• Enact legislation eliminating the use of prone and supine restraints on children.

• Become the first state in the nation to regulate independent education consultants that coordinate private placement of children in residential facilities and the transport companies that employ abusive tactics to move children across state lines to wilderness and residential programs.

“Sen. Gelser Blouin protected Oregon’s most vulnerable kids. Period," Shemia Fagan, Oregon secretary of state, said in a statement released by her office. "Her courage and strength to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves deserves recognition.”

In a Thursday interview, Gelser Blouin emphasized the assistance and collaboration she referred throughout, starting with stories written by Lauren Dake of Oregon Public Broadcasting in 2015.

“If somebody hadn’t been investigating and reporting on this I wouldn’t have started asking all of the questions,” she said. “And I couldn’t have done it by myself as a legislator.”

Many of the issues Gelser Blouin sought to address came at treatment centers run by Sequel, which had operations in multiple states, including Idaho, Illinois and Michigan.

One of the Michigan centers, Lakeside Academy, was the site of the 2020 death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick. His death, the result of being restrained on the cafeteria floor, was recorded on Lakeside video cameras and ultimately broadcast on a “60 Minutes” episode that featured Gelser Blouin.

At its peak Oregon had approximately 90 foster kids in out-of-state centers. The total over a four-year period was 300, Gelser Blouin said. The care was costly to Oregon, Dake reported, totaling $2.5 million for just the three-month period between October 2018 and December 2018.

The emotional centerpiece for the Oregon effort was a 9-year-old girl from Eugene named Uvea Spezza-Lopin, who went from being injected with drugs for “misbehavior” at a Montana facility to testifying before Congress, accompanied by Paris Hilton and Gelser Blouin. Hilton got involved because of abuse she suffered at a facility in Utah in the 1990s.

“Uvea’s testimony made it real,” Gelser Blouin said. “This was a 9-year-old that this happened to. It was really emotional for me to see her give a three-minute speech with Paris Hilton at the Capitol. She told her story and asked for change. But it makes me sad for all the kids who aren’t getting that outcome. It’s a very neglected area, but I feel like we are getting to a place with so many people paying attention that we can make a change.

“We’re not trying to eliminate treatment. We’re trying to change treatment so we don’t hurt kids.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

