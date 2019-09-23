A natural gas line ruptured in southwest Corvallis Monday morning, but the incident caused little disruption.
“A landscaper accidentally hit a gas line,” NW Natural spokeswoman Melissa Moore said.
The gas was shut off and repairs were underway, Moore added.
The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Southwest West Hills Road, just east of 53rd Street.
No one was injured in the incident, no other properties were affected and no evacuations were necessary, Moore said.
It was not immediately clear whether underground utility lines were properly marked before the contractor started work.
“It’s a great reminder to have your lines located before you dig,” Moore said.
Utility line location is a free service that can be requested by calling 811. State law requires that all underground utility lines be located and marked prior to any excavation activity.