Corvallis fundraising group sets July 15 session

Corvallis fundraising group sets July 15 session

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
100-people-lumina 10

Employees of Lumina Hospice and Palliativer Care, including executive director Elizabeth French (holding bag), are joined by organizers of 100 People Who Care for the donation of a check from the group to Lumina for $4,300. The money was raised at the October 2019 meeting of 100 People Who Care. The group meets virtually July 15.

 Gazette-Times file photo (2019)

The latest quarterly fundraising dinner of the Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care is set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The “dinner” is a virtual one because of the coronavirus and can be viewed on Zoom by going to https://tinyurl.com/y9d8dajo.

Members of the group pledge to give $100 per quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event that follows a dinner at which three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to hold the dinner.

The group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment.

For more information on the group or how to join go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News