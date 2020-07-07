Corvallis fundraising group sets July 15 session

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest quarterly fundraising dinner of the Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care is set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The “dinner” is a virtual one because of the coronavirus and can be viewed on Zoom by going to https://tinyurl.com/y9d8dajo.

Members of the group pledge to give $100 per quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event that follows a dinner at which three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to hold the dinner.

The group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment.

For more information on the group or how to join go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org

