Corvallis free meal service expands to another site during pandemic

  • Updated
Lincoln Elementary School 04

Plans to rebuild Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis, Oregon are still on. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Stone Soup Corvallis is adding another meal pick-up site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, hot to-go meals will also be available at Lincoln Elementary School on Alexander Avenue from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. A news release announced Tuesday that this service will be available to both walk-ups and drivers.

Everyone is welcome, the release said, and the food is sourced from Linn Benton Food Share.

The Corvallis School District, according to the news release, will be allowing the space typically reserved for the Lincoln Health Center to accommodate Stone Soup. In lieu of volunteers, Stone Soup continues to use Valley Catering staff to limit the number of people handling food.

The Lincoln Elementary location is in addition to Stone Soup’s other two meal sites: St. Mary’s Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as First Christian Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays and Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit stonesoupcorvallis.org.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

