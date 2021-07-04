Corvallis' Fourth of July parade signals return to somewhat normal

The Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade was cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But Corvallis’ low-key Fourth of July parade returned on Sunday with children on bikes, classic cars, a Corvallis fire truck, political organizations showing their strength, the Statue of Liberty, King George III and more — including something of a sense of normalcy.
Sanjai Tripathi trekked the parade route with daughter Kira Tripathi, 4, on his shoulders, and daughter Alma Tripathi, 6, by his side waving a United States flag.
“This is the first time we’ve walked in it. Two years ago, we watched it,” Tripathi said. “We’re starting to get out again and are desperate for family activities.”
Andrew Kobus, 14, of Portland, noted that things weren’t exactly back to 2019, but the parade was a step closer. “It’s like a breath of fresh air after a year of staying inside,” he added.
Kobus and his family came down to Corvallis to march in the parade because Portland had a distinct lack of Independence Day events due to the pandemic and fire danger. The teenager brought his electric guitar and amplifier to play patriotic songs such as “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” as he marched along.
“I’ve been practicing for months,” Kobus said.
The Bethel family of Corvallis showcased their pedal power, with dad Jeff Bethel in a human and solar-powered ELF e-bike, and mother Jasmin Bethel and daughters Grace Bethel, 10, and Adrienne Bethel, 7, on bicycles.
It was the family’s first time participating in the parade. “We just thought it would be fun and a way to get out in a healthy way, see some friends and honor Independence Day,” Jasmin Bethel said.
“I just like riding my bike, though I need a new one,” Adrienne added.
“Bikes are hard to come by these days,” responded Jasmin Bethel, noting the supply chain issues that have caused problems in numerous industries.
The Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade has been held for more than 30 years.
Founder Lori Rentz of Corvallis said the event started as a sidewalk march featuring 14 people, including kids with a kazoo, a child playing “When the Saints Go Marching In” on a saxophone (the first few phrases anyway), and someone with a boom box with “The 1812 Overture” on repeat.
The parade repeated and kept on growing and became an official event.
Sunday’s turnout seemed lighter than usual, likely due to the pandemic, but a few hundred people either participated or lined the route.
Liz Allen, walked along daughter Fionna Donaldson, 4, who rode on a Big Wheel-style tricycle. “We’re visiting from Massachusetts, but I grew up here,” Allen said. “This is lovely. It reminds me of what I love about Corvallis.”
