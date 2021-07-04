Corvallis' Fourth of July parade signals return to somewhat normal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bethel family of Corvallis showcased their pedal power, with dad Jeff Bethel in a human and solar-powered ELF e-bike, and mother Jasmin Bethel and daughters Grace Bethel, 10, and Adrienne Bethel, 7, on bicycles.

It was the family’s first time participating in the parade. “We just thought it would be fun and a way to get out in a healthy way, see some friends and honor Independence Day,” Jasmin Bethel said.

“I just like riding my bike, though I need a new one,” Adrienne added.

“Bikes are hard to come by these days,” responded Jasmin Bethel, noting the supply chain issues that have caused problems in numerous industries.

The Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade has been held for more than 30 years.

Founder Lori Rentz of Corvallis said the event started as a sidewalk march featuring 14 people, including kids with a kazoo, a child playing “When the Saints Go Marching In” on a saxophone (the first few phrases anyway), and someone with a boom box with “The 1812 Overture” on repeat.

The parade repeated and kept on growing and became an official event.