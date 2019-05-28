The final session in a series of local food forums sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Beverages will be Thursday's topic. On the panel are Patrick Hayes, Oregon State University professor of crop and social science; Caitlin Prueitt, co-owner of Vivacity Spirits; and Paul Miller, head brewer at Sky High Brewing.
The first two sessions dealt with grains and produce.