Caitlin Prueitt stands in 2017 among boxes of Vivacity Spirits' award-winning Turkish Coffee Liqueur that are ready to be shipped. Prueitt will be one of the speakers at a Thursday local food forum at the library.

 Andy Cripe, Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

The final session in a series of local food forums sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Beverages will be Thursday's topic. On the panel are Patrick Hayes, Oregon State University professor of crop and social science; Caitlin Prueitt, co-owner of Vivacity Spirits; and Paul Miller, head brewer at Sky High Brewing.

The first two sessions dealt with grains and produce.

