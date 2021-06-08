 Skip to main content
Corvallis fitness firms can use city parks
Corvallis fitness firms can use city parks

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park 09

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park on Northwest Walnut Boulevard in Corvallis is one of five city parks that fitness centers can use for outdoor classes with a special permit.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The city of Corvallis is opening up parks for outdoor fitness classes to be put on by businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

Special use permits will be required for the program, which runs through Sept. 30. Fitness programs can operate from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at five parks: Cloverland, Riverfront, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Riverbend and Chepenafa Springs Park.

To be eligible for the permits, the fitness establishment must:

• Be a brick and mortar fitness business that has been negatively impacted by limited capacity restrictions related to COVID-19.

• Adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines, including physical distancing and face coverings, as determined by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

• Provide proof of general liability insurance in accordance with city policies.

For more information on the permit requirements, contact Heather Stevens, 541-766-6422, or heather.stevens@corvallisoregon.gov. Additional resources for businesses can be found at www.yescorvallis.org/resources.

