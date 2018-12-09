The Corvallis police and fire departments are reportedly investigating two suspicious fires that took place in the early morning hours Sunday.
According to a police press release, shortly after 2 a.m. officers and firefighters were called to a fire on the 200 block of Northwest 29th Street. While on the scene officers located a person of interest in the fire and a second fire in a residence on the 200 block of Northwest 30th Street. The person of interest was taken into custody.
The second fire reportedly did extensive damage to a residence, and firefighters were still on the scene at 6:20 a.m. Fire call logs for the incidents do not report that anyone was transported to the hospital.