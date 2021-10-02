Corvallis Fire Department sets drive-through open house

The Corvallis Fire Department is hosting a drive-through open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the solar livestock barn at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Visitors will be able to view fire department engines, ladder trucks, rescue rigs and a chance to see Sparky the Fire Dog.

The event is designed to promote fire prevention week, which runs from Oct 3-9. This year’s theme focuses on the sounds of fire safety, including how to respond to alarms.

For more information on the event, call 541-766-6961 or email fire@corvallisoregon.gov.

