Corvallis Fire Department expansion plan approved by council

The tennis court piece will cost $30,000 to $40,000, said Meredith Pettit, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. The fire department will get land to add an apparatus bay and additional parking at the station.

There is no room to expand at Station No. 4 on Tunison. The facility is hemmed in by the neighborhood and an adjacent park.

The goal of the expansion plan is to build a new station on about 1.25 acres of property south of the B&R Auto Wrecking yard on Highway 99W. B&R is donating the property to the city.

Although B&R co-owner Brian Perlenfein could not be reached for comment it is likely that the property gift is a bit of a goodwill gesture. On July 5, 2016 the main building at B&R burned in a fire that was put out by the CFD.

CFD Chief Ken McCarthy plans to move the city’s water rescue equipment to the new station, placing it closer to the Willamette River.

“With the addition of the public safety fee we are moving away from the either/or model and we think this will decrease our response times,” McCarthy said. “We also think this will help us anticipate and build for the future as the city continues to grow.”