Corvallis Fire Chief McCarthy resigns, returns to California

Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.

McCarthy was hired in April 2019 after retiring after 17 years as a deputy chief in San Jose. McCarthy officially took over the department June 17, 2019, with the retirement of Roy Emery.

Emery, a former volunteer with the department who rose through the ranks to become chief in 2006, officially retired July 1, 2018, but he remained in the post until McCarthy came aboard.

McCarthy left the department for personal reasons, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard said.

“The chief recently lost two friends from the San Jose FD at early ages and has decided it is time for his next chapter in life,” Shepard said.

McCarthy could not be reached for comment.

Shepard said he had named Deputy Chief Ben Janes to lead the department on an interim basis “as I evaluate how to proceed in filling the fire chief position permanently. The fire department has a strong management team that will allow it to operate at a high level during this interim time and into the future under a new chief.”