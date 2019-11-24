Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber has appointed three new members to city boards and commissions.
Traber is responsible for naming individuals to city boards, with the City Council tasked with approving them. Councilors did so unanimously as part of its consent agenda at the Nov. 18 meeting.
Dawn Moyer-Schumaker has been named to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. Traber noted that Moyer-Schumaker bikes, rides and walks around town and has a strong background in community service.
Loretta Rielly, who spent her career working in libraries at Oregon State University, has been named to the Library Advisory Board. Rielly also is active in the Arnold Park Neighborhood Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Peter Harr, a civil and environmental engineer of 40 years experience, will join the Watershed Management Advisory Board. Harr also previously served on the city’s Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board.
Traber and the city still are looking to fill one or more openings on the Airport Advisory Board, the Climate Action Advisory Board, the Community Relations Advisory Group, the Downtown Advisory Board, the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, the Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board and the King Legacy Advisory Board.
Please go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc for information on how to apply for any of the positions.