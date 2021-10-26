Corvallis Fill Your Pantry sets event, online pre-ordering

The 2021 Corvallis Fill Your Pantry event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 outdoors at Peoria Gardens, 32355 Peoria Road SW.

Fill Your Pantry is a one-day farmers market held every November. The event offers bulk quantities of beans, grains, storage crops and preserves, and is designed to encourage local eating throughout the fall and winter. It also allows local food farmers, ranchers, orchardists and beekeepers to move large quantities of produce before the winter season while demonstrating the ability to raise edible staples across the Willamette Valley.

Pre-ordering is encouraged for best availability and is required for curbside pick-up requests and orders of 100 pounds or more. Pre-ordering is available through Sunday at www.tenriversmarketplace.com.

Customers can pick up pre-orders and shop in person at the Nov. 14 event, which will follow guidelines regarding COVID-19 for the safety of all customers, vendors and volunteers.

