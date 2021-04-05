Corvallis Fall Festival sets up fund-raising campaign

The Corvallis Fall Festival, a mid-valley cultural staple since 1973, is seeking fundraising assistance as it preps for this year’s event.

The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 25-26, and executive director Donele Pettit-Mieding says nearly 90 artists have already signed up.

But the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the cancellation of the 2020 version has punched a hole in the festival budget, leading organizers to intitiate a Go Fund Me campaign.

The festival’s annual budget is $100,000, with Pettit-Mieding hoping to raise $35,000 in the fund-raising campaign (see info box on how to participate).

One of the challenges the festival has faced is that as a 501 (c) 3 organization, it is not eligible for federal CARES Act funds the way other groups such as 501 (c) 3, are.

Basically, Pettit-Mieding says, a 501 (c) 3 is a “charitable" organization and donations to them are tax-deductible. A 501 (c) 4 is a "social welfare" organization that can include activities outside the scope of its exempt purpose.

“The Corvallis Fall Festival is currently exploring the option of filing for 501 (c) 3 status, but the process will not be complete in time for the organization to receive COVID relief funding," Pettit-Mieding said.