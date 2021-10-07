Corvallis facilities project could cost $255 million

The Corvallis City Council heard recommendations Thursday from consultants hired to advise the city on updating its facilities.
The information-packed two-hour work session noted possible changes to 17 city facilities in an assessment that city officials say hasn’t been tackled in 30 years.
The price tag, assuming all of the recommended projects come to fruition, is an estimated $255 million, although the consultants and city officials noted that the process is likely to take decades and that council decisions will determine the eventual costs. No discussion of funding sources took place at Thursday's virtual session.
Councilors are scheduled to hear more about the project and look at phasing and priorities as well as adopt a “conceptual facility plan” at their Nov. 15 session.
And although councilors in large part praised the work of the project team many of them expressed concerns about public involvement.
“I’m fundamentally concerned, given the amount of money, that we’re talking about adopting a master plan in November,” said Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5. “Where is the public input?”
“It’s never too early to get public opinion,” said Ward 2’s Charles Maughan. “This is important to share with the community and get feedback. I don’t want to ignore the people who vote to keep us here.”
City Manager Mark Shepard, who has been urging the facilities work since last spring’s budget cycle, said that the goal of the session was to determine “conceptually does this make sense or not? Is this the direction you want to go?”
Mary Steckel, the retired Public Works director who was hired to work on the project, said that Thursday’s program was meant to cover “the sky high level. We’re not expecting people to say ‘go spend $255 million’ tomorrow.”
“We’re not at the master plan phase yet,” Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers said. “The open house will come later. We’re three years away from a master plan.”
Here’s a quick look at the recommendations of the project team:
Parks & Rec operations: Build a new facility on the “top side” of Avery toward the south end of the park and farther away from the Marys River flood zone. Cost: $30M.
Public Works: Create a new administration/crew building, shops and covered parking on the existing Northeast Third Street site and remodel some existing buildings. Cost: $79M.
City Hall: Build a new administration building the City Hall Annex site, which currently houses information technology. Renovate the current City Hall for use as council chambers, municipal court and community space. This option would open up the Madison Avenue Building across Madison for other purposes. Cost: $49M.
Police: Renovate the entire Law Enforcement Building, adding storage and staff support areas to meet long-term needs. Note: This scenario is predicated on Benton County voters approving the justice improvement plan set to be decided on the November 2022 ballot. Cost: $43M (with a $52M alternative should the Benton County Sheriff’s Office stay put).
Fire: Remodel Fire Station No. 1 on Harrison Boulevard as council meeting room moves to City Hall. Add equipment storage and dorm space at Fire Station No. 2 (35th Street) and Fire Station No. 3 (Circle Boulevard). Build a new Fire Station No. 4 on donated land on Highway 99W and repurpose the existing station on Tunison Avenue. A satellite police operation also could be part of the FS4 plan. The closed Fire Station No. 5 on Fair Oaks Drive would be used as temporary fire house during renovations/construction. Cost: $28.5M.
Library: Expand staff workspaces and community space on existing site, including the removal of the Fenner building on Seventh Street. There would be 20,000 square feet of new space, 10,000 square feet of remodeled space and a new 6,000-square-foot courtyard. Cost: $19M.
Majestic Theatre: Renovate interior spaces and add Americans With Disabilities Act restrooms. Cost $1.6M.
Osborn Aquatic Center: Remodel 5,000 square feet of space for new staff spaces and a break room. Note: This piece would require Corvallis School District approval because the district owns the facility. Cost: $4.3M.
"There are big numbers before you," said Julie Bassuk, one of the consultants with Makers Architecture and Design of Seattle, which is being paid $175,000 to assist the city with the project. "Facilities investments are expensive, but these investments will address decades of a lack of attention. If done well and with the right flexibility this project cn serve your city for 50 years."
