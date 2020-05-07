Corvallis Facebook group holds 'Thanks, Mom' weekend
Corvallis Facebook group holds 'Thanks, Mom' weekend

Michele Colomb of Corvallis was planning a birthday dinner with her husband in early April when the two of them got to talking about childhood food memories.

She was bemoaning the fact that the coronavirus pandemic was going to keep his mother from being able to celebrate with them. That gave her an idea.

"It made me realize this would be the time of year restaurants look forward to filling seats for OSU Mom's Weekend, followed by Mother's Day," she said. "I reached out to a few restaurants and beverage companies to pitch my idea: Think of a recipe that reminds you of comfort food you grew up on and create a special inspired by that memory."

Close to two dozen Benton County cafes, coffee shops, wineries, pubs and restaurants signed on for the "Thanks, Mom" weekend, organized by the Facebook group Colomb created, Corvallis Culinary Connections.

The food, drink and floral establishments are offering specials, beverage pairing ideas and information on delivery or curbside pickup. More information can be found via the Events link on the group's Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/events/251200936021265.

"Moms are the first to encourage, support, and reassure. They are there when we need them most with comforting words and often foods," the website reads. "We would love to help you celebrate the special parental person in your lives with local menu options and beverage deals inspired by the chefs' and staffs' own mothers and comfort food memories."

Jeffrey Sawyer, owner of Bombs Away Cafe, said he was happy to join the effort. His Mother’s Day offering is a meal for three or four people: tater tot nachos, two grilled burritos, chips with salsa and guacamole, a couple of beers and a bottle of wine.

“Comfort food is the idea: Home, comfort,” he said. “I ate a lot of potatoes growing up. My mom loves bacon tater tots. Combining those with nachos is just a match made in heaven.”

Morgan Orr of The Brass Monkey is putting together a Mother’s Day meal of crepes made with Oregon smoked salmon, Yukon potatoes, ricotta, spinach and fresh herbs. With that comes an after-dinner treat of a salted local honey mousse, with a layer of sweet strawberry mousse and a tart compote. Order for home delivery can be taken via the 2TownsCiderhouse.com website by clicking on “Local delivery.”

“We chose this dish less as a ‘tribute’ to Mom, but more as a decadent offering of our love,” Orr said via email. “Our moms are eternally giving of themselves, and we wanted to give back with a thoughtful, fresh and local meal.”

Colomb said the businesses she spoke with loved the idea and thanked her for inspiring them to think about food memories.

She was delighted by the variety of ideas they generated. Dawson Officer, owner of 4 Spirits Distillery, is offering a veggie patty from a recipe his mother, Jill, created from scratch. Zia Cuisine went with “a fun old school idea” — Frito pie.

“Bellhop is inspired by one of the owners' family memories in Massachusetts and is flying in lobster,” Colomb said. “Forks and Corks is inspired by the women living in transitional housing and in recovery to better their lives for themselves and children. 2 Towns and The Brass Monkey feel it's important to recognize that people may have all kinds of special parental figures in their lives that deserve recognition and celebrate inclusion.”

A freelance food and beverage travel writer, Colomb is "currently on a long layover" in Corvallis, where she grew up and raised her children. In 2011, she led the charge to make food carts in Corvallis available year-round.

"While I am lucky to still be working, my son is laid off from a downtown restaurant, and a Portland bar I have ownership in is struggling by selling sandwiches through our patio window. So I get it, this is a real struggle," she said via email. "I'm also not new to being an advocate for food businesses when they need support."

And sure, Colomb said, come Father’s Day, she might look into reprising the effort. “As long as the restaurants are interested yes, why not!”

Albany moms get their due

Albany Parks & Recreation staffers were busy canceling events affected by the worldwide pandemic and weren't thinking about Mother's Day. But Director Kim Lyddane, who became a mom in October, was.

She asked her employees what the plans were, and Rose Lacey, the recreation programs supervisor, decided they better come up with some.

"We didn't really realize it was almost May," she said.

With shelter-in-place requirements still in effect, the center couldn't invite children in for a craft day, which has been done in past years. So instead, Lacey and her crew came up with a variety of Mother's Day ideas to share on social media this week.

The suggestions, which are posted on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/albanyparksandrecreation/, are meant to honor the mom you live with, the mom who's self-isolating within an easy drive, the momlike figure who always nurtured and cared for you — even the empty-nester mom you might be yourself.

If you’re lucky enough to be living with your mom, ideas abound. Try creating an in-home “restaurant,” complete with formal menu, and waiting on her every whim. Or do the chores she would normally do — maybe make her bed for her. You can also incorporate her favorite holiday into this one: Halloween costumes, anyone? Christmas decorations early? Why not?

As the week goes on, Lacey said, Parks & Rec will post other ideas for moms who live across town or for self-honoring The Mom Within. And they'll likely look into doing something similar for Father's Day in June.

“We’re trying to be just uplifiting, and taking a lot of attention (away) from what’s going on outside,” she said.

