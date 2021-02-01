Corvallis establishes deadline for park camping

The Corvallis City Council has set a tentative date for returning to the city’s normal mode of posting and cleaning up homeless camps in city parks.

On a 5-3 vote on a motion of Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd, councilors went on record as backing enforcement of camping ordinances 30 days after the state COVID-19 emergency is lifted but no later than March 12, 2022.

Shepherd chose the 2022 date because it would mark two years since the beginning of the state emergency, and the city charter requires a public vote before park uses can be altered for more than two years.

Backing Shepherd’s motion were Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7). Opposed were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9). Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5 was absent.

An amendment from Chaplen that would have mandated park availability for program users by this summer was withdrawn for lack of support.

Councilors clearly were torn between wanting to restore a sense of normalcy to city park operations while also wanting to be sympathetic to the challenges homeless people face amid the pandemic.