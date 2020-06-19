Corvallis educators lead Black Lives Matter rally on Juneteenth

“I’m a student above anything else,” said Corvallis resident Ronny Junkins.
But sometimes the rising Crescent Valley High School senior wonders if that’s what people think when they look at him.
“I’m a black student,” he said. “I want people to look at me and say, ‘Yeah, that kid’s black, and he’s an excellent student.'”
Junkins was one of a handful of speakers during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday at the Benton County Courthouse, commemorating Juneteenth and organized by the Corvallis Education Association.
Juneteenth is an annual recognition of June 19, 1865: the day black slaves in Texas, the most remote of the slave states, learned of and were freed by the already 2½-year-old Emancipation Proclamation more than a month after the end of the Civil War.
“Juneteenth is the celebration and commemoration of a delayed celebration,” said Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh.
Al-AbdRabbuh charged the more than 500 ralliers to see Juneteenth as a continual reminder to “walk the talk” of anti-racism.
“Our showing today should continue," he said. “We should be vulnerable. We will be called out. We will be held accountable to doing more.”
The rally also highlighted the struggles of other students of color in Corvallis.
“I am an immigrant on stolen land,” Al-AbdRabbuh said. “I have the privilege of citizenship just because I was born within the borders of this country.”
One of the speakers, a Mexico-born Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient and student at Linn-Benton Community College, said she’d grown up in Corvallis since kindergarten and experienced racism throughout her upbringing.
“I didn’t realize that the stuff I had experienced was racism until afterward,” said Tamy Huerta. “I realized from a young age that … we weren’t getting all the resources that we needed.”
Throughout Huerta’s and Ruby Cisnerosmay’s speeches, which they presented in both English and Spanish, they emphasized the importance of standing up for the education of black and brown children in the community.
“We are tired of hearing about how white people have changed the world,” Cisnerosmay said. “We know that. But we want to learn more.”
Junkins said institutional racism is a problem throughout anyone’s schooling.
“There will inevitably be problems with the colleges themselves,” he said. But the issues extend down past grade school, he said, citing statistics of black students being suspended more often than their peers even in kindergarten. “These are 4-year-olds we’re talking about.”
Corvallis High School graduate Nevaeh Bray, who is currently protesting in Portland, sent in a letter to be read by a teacher at the rally. Bray’s note said even having a white mother with white privilege didn’t negate her father’s blackness — and thus couldn’t shield her from racism.
“I’ve been scared for 17 years,” the 17-year-old said. “There are just some things white people will never understand.”
In her letter, Bray said half-black people are still black and aren’t just subject to half of all racism.
“I’ve been devastated to see how drastically worse people that look like me get treated on a day-to-day basis by people that are white,” she said.
Toward the end of the demonstration, numerous Corvallis teachers were called on stage to deliver multilingual messages to the crowd and lead a “Black Lives Matter” chant.
“Your teachers of color and your white allies are fighting for your rights,” said one teacher.
“Nunca vamos a dejar,” said another: “We will never leave.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
