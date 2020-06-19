Corvallis educators lead Black Lives Matter rally on Juneteenth

“I am an immigrant on stolen land,” Al-AbdRabbuh said. “I have the privilege of citizenship just because I was born within the borders of this country.”

One of the speakers, a Mexico-born Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient and student at Linn-Benton Community College, said she’d grown up in Corvallis since kindergarten and experienced racism throughout her upbringing.

“I didn’t realize that the stuff I had experienced was racism until afterward,” said Tamy Huerta. “I realized from a young age that … we weren’t getting all the resources that we needed.”

Throughout Huerta’s and Ruby Cisnerosmay’s speeches, which they presented in both English and Spanish, they emphasized the importance of standing up for the education of black and brown children in the community.

“We are tired of hearing about how white people have changed the world,” Cisnerosmay said. “We know that. But we want to learn more.”

Junkins said institutional racism is a problem throughout anyone’s schooling.