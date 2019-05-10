A community workshop on downtown Corvallis safety and livability has been set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at the First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave.
The event will be facilitated by Ari Basil-Wagner of Great Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. Basil-Wagner has been working with the Housing Opportunities Action Council since September under a contract being paid for by the city of Corvallis and Benton County. Those wishing to RSVP for the event can do so to awagner@gobhi.org.
The council, which has been working on the city-county 10-year plan to address homelessness, is in the process of being converted to a new entity, the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Council (HOPE). The new group, which will be organized as a Benton County advisory committee under county jurisdiction, is tentatively set to start meeting in August or September.
Monday’s workshop is focused on downtown Corvallis. Future workshops will seek input regarding other parts of the county.
In other meetings:
Saturday
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum on the legislative session at 10 a.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Invited to participate are state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis, state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, state Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis and state Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence.
Monday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board subcommittee working on integration with other city plans meets at 2 p.m. at New Morning Bakery, 219 NW Second St.
• The Benton County Food Service Advisory Committee will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
• The Corvallis Land Development Code Audit Departmental Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. This is the fourth and final meeting for this piece of the project. The focus of the session will be to review audit topic areas and discuss a preliminary schedule for land development code amendments. The overall initiative is expected to continue through 2023.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors will hold a public hearing on state revenue sharing, review annual Oregon Liquor Control Commission renewals, act on a resolution on Public Employee Retirement System reform and adopt a building permit program investigative fee.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Depot Suites Meeting Room, 700 SW Washington Ave. The agenda includes a 60-minute executive session to discuss labor negotiations with the deputies’ union.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will discuss bids and other facets of the Little Rock Creek Bridge project.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. and will hold a public hearing on the 2019-20 spending plan. This will be the only opportunity for residents to provide feedback to the commission, which plans to deliberate on the budget at its May 23 meeting. Residents also will be able to comment when the City Council holds its public hearing on the budget on June 17.
• The Albany Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will continue its deliberations on the 2019-20 spending plan.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison room. Commissioners have scheduled two hearings, one that seeks to revise plans for new construction near the corner of Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Arnold Way, and the other to replace a roof scupper at Hawley Hall at Oregon State University.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. at the courthouse to hear and discuss reports from Rick Partipilo, Linn County’s environmental health program manager.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison room and will discuss the status of task force recommendations on housing.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon at Fire Station 11, 611 Lyon St. SE and will review draft code amendments.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will discuss the Wells Fargo site development and sale process. Immediately following the session the Albany Revitalization Agency will meet.
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. On the agenda for the three-person subset of the Planning Commission is a public hearing on a request for variations from city setback rules on a project at 2833 NW Arnold Way.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. The board will review public art policy provisions and discuss the recent vandalism at The Arts Center.
• The Philomath City Budget Committee and Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall to conduct department reviews and approve the budget and tax rate.
• A meeting to kick off a downtown parking study for Albany is at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. To be discussed are the scope of the review, an initial inventory and assessment, guiding principles, a meeting schedule and next steps.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.