Corvallis door-to-door testing project suggests coronavirus has affected 2 of every 1,000 residents

“Case counts are not population-level prevalence because of how limited testing is and has been,” Dalziel said.

It’s impossible to know the true prevalence of coronavirus infections, he said, but research based on the 455 people tested in the first weekend points to a 95% level of confidence that 23 of every 10,000 people in the city have been infected.

That’s not to say that that many people have or will develop COVID-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes, but it injects some data into what the risk may be.

Dalziel cautioned that the math behind prevalence estimates is more complicated than simplifying a fraction.

“It would not be correct to say that two in a thousand would be one in 500,” he said. “Our results of two in a thousand do not imply a certain amount of positives in that 455.”

Project leaders for TRACE, which is a collaboration between OSU, WVT Lab and the Benton County Health Department, would not disclose how many of the 455 people sampled from April 25 to 26 tested positively or negatively for the coronavirus as an effort to keep test subjects confidential, Dalziel said.