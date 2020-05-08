Corvallis door-to-door testing project suggests coronavirus has affected 2 of every 1,000 residents

What’s the possibility of randomly encountering a person in Corvallis with the coronavirus?
During the last weekend of April, the answer was two out of every thousand people, according to the researchers heading the city’s door-to-door testing project.
“I’m not surprised," said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department. "It matches up with some of the similar research that has been done in the Seattle area. And people here have been doing really good with the ‘Stay Home, Save Lives.’”
Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics — also known as TRACE-COVID-19 — is about to enter its third weekend of random community testing. TRACE sends staffers to Corvallis neighborhoods Saturdays and Sundays, provides willing participants self-administered nasal swab tests and sends those tests to the Oregon State University Veterinary Lab and Willamette Valley Toxicology to be processed and diagnosed.
Test subjects from the first weekend of the TRACE project, April 25 and 26, have gotten their results back.
The two positives in every thousand tests is what researcher Ben Dalziel called a community prevalence estimate. It describes a prediction of how many people may have the virus in a given area and is not to be confused with confirmed case counts.
“Case counts are not population-level prevalence because of how limited testing is and has been,” Dalziel said.
It’s impossible to know the true prevalence of coronavirus infections, he said, but research based on the 455 people tested in the first weekend points to a 95% level of confidence that 23 of every 10,000 people in the city have been infected.
That’s not to say that that many people have or will develop COVID-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes, but it injects some data into what the risk may be.
Dalziel cautioned that the math behind prevalence estimates is more complicated than simplifying a fraction.
“It would not be correct to say that two in a thousand would be one in 500,” he said. “Our results of two in a thousand do not imply a certain amount of positives in that 455.”
Project leaders for TRACE, which is a collaboration between OSU, WVT Lab and the Benton County Health Department, would not disclose how many of the 455 people sampled from April 25 to 26 tested positively or negatively for the coronavirus as an effort to keep test subjects confidential, Dalziel said.
But the county health department and the state are receiving that information and will be arranging for contact tracing for those who tested positive. Fautin said it's difficult to distinguish exactly which tests were from TRACE because labs like WVT may be doing testing outside of the project as well.
“When we are counting our positives and doing our total counts, we’re not breaking out TRACE," Fautin said. "What it is doing is providing us a significant amount — and will increasingly do this as time goes on — of what the virus is doing to the community.”
As of Thursday morning, the Oregon Health Authority reported that Benton County had at least 44 positive cases, five deaths and 2,194 negative test results.
Dalziel explained that, essentially, individual test results hold less weight than prevalence estimates because the goal of the research is to paint a picture of the city population as a whole.
“It’s better for participant privacy and it’s not a number that provides much information about community prevalence.”
Corvallis residents Sami Al-AbdRabbuh and Keanon Goetzinger, with whom the Gazette-Times spoke in a related TRACE story on Saturday, did confirm, however, that their test results came back negative.
Fautin said people shouldn't take this new data and begin neglecting protective measures like social distancing.
“It’s not when we do it — it’s not flipping a switch and opening the doors — it’s how we do this.”
Dalziel would not speculate as to what information may become available as the study progresses, but did say the team is looking into demographic data such as race and gender identity in regard to the coronavirus.
Testing will continue for the next two weekends, through May 17. For more information on the project, visit trace.oregonstate.edu.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
