Corvallis dojo adapts amid COVID-19

When Daniel Lowery is doing his job right, he loses students.
They leave his martial arts studio in Corvallis for spots on varsity football teams, volleyball teams, lacrosse and track and field.
But this year, Lowery has lost students to something else.
"After the restrictions, I had a decline but also saw new students," Lowery said of the impact COVID-19 has had on his hands-on business. "But the uptick of new students did not surpass the decline."
Lowery has been offering small private lessons and Zoom sessions outside since the summer, but as the cold moved in over the mid-valley, he's had to move classes inside, which means shrinking those classes.
Corvallis Martial Arts looks more like a CrossFit gym than a traditional dojo, set up for weight training and other physical activities outside of martial arts. It's because Lowery, a veteran, said he's more of a "sports guy."
That has helped him during the pandemic and subsequent shutdown.
"There are students who are on the volleyball team and they can't train at their facility because it's closed," he said. "But they can train here in a small group. I can work with them on hand-eye coordination."
The ability to pivot has helped Lowery. So have grants and loans offered to businesses impacted by the virus.
In August, the Oregon Cares Fund, organized by leaders of the state’s Black community, announced funds were being made available for Black individuals, Black-led non-profits and Black-owned businesses.
A total of $62 million was made available and dispersed through two nonprofit organizations after the Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board approved allocating $200 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to specific communities outside of the funds that were made available for other businesses and individuals.
Lowery was a recipient of a grant as well as Payroll Protection Program funds released at the beginning of the pandemic.
It's made it a little easier to breathe, he said.
"I'm not operating out of a place of panic," he said, noting that, at the very least, his rent on the studio was being paid.
Because he's no longer worrying heavily about the basics, he's been able to focus on the business.
"I never want someone to not be able to be here due to money," he said.
Lowery works with students on what they can afford and offers multiple points of entry, from Zoom classes to in-person one-on-ones or small groups.
It's a foundational part of why he opened the studio five years to the day after his own first martial arts lesson.
"I was watching the instructor work with a little kid," he said. At the time, Lowery was working in the medical field, mostly with older patients. "He did a 10-minute lesson with him, and it was awesome. The instructor said these classes were great for children with autism and for me, it proved no matter what student, it gave them the opportunity to learn and I could have a positive impact; not just with people in their 60s or 70s but at 6 and 7."
Lowery has a class of young students that he's had to split into two since the new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. But other than that, he said he's making it work.
No one touches each other, and all techniques are done in the air, he said. Class sizes are limited, and everything is wiped down and sanitized after use. And parents, he said, are appreciative of the opportunity to get kids moving.
"They just need to blow off some steam," he said. "My job is, when their parents pick them up, they should fall asleep in the car on the way home."
