Corvallis doctors helped shorten federal quarantine requirements

The CDC, which had been working with numerous organizations around the country to evaluate quarantine recommendations, caught wind of this study among college athletics and saw the data as crucial for review.

“We initiated conversations with the CDC ... to see if they were willing to evaluate that data as another pathway,” Aukerman said. “They were interested not on the impact on athletes but on the implications that could apply to the health of the rest of the country.”

The CDC clearly agreed with the findings because it shortened the recommended quarantine length for the entire public shortly after.

That reduction of four days may not seem like a lot to some, but for everyday Americans who have to miss work, every day counts.

“Anything that can reduce the time of quarantine and not have people out of work is really beneficial … I’m sure in a lot of places but certainly in hospitals,” Brady said, noting that adequately staffing a hospital is crucial during a pandemic.

The local physicians say that this also demonstrates a rare instance where college athletic departments got to influence the health policies that affect the larger public.