A 30-year-old Corvallis doctor surfing near Devils Punchbowl Natural Area died on Saturday, Oregon State Police said.
Area officials received a 911 call reporting a surfer in distress near Otter Rock State Park north of Newport at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a boat and helicopter to rescue Toren Stearns, Oregon State Police said, and a rescue swimmer brought Stearns to the beach.
A helicopter took Stearns to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport around 5 p.m., where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Stearns left his dog on the beach north of Newport while he surfed, police said. The Lincoln County Animal Shelter took care of the dog as officials made contact with Stearns’ family.
State Police officers were assisted by Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.