Corvallis district agrees to tweak school renovation plans

The Corvallis School District has resolved neighborhood concerns involving its renovation plans for two schools.

The district is spending $200 million on new school buildings and renovations in a bond measure approved by district voters in May 2018.

The challenges from the neighbors came in response to the plans for Wildcat Elementary School (formerly Wilson) and College Hill High School. In both cases the school district agreed to modify its plans in an effort to meet the concerns of residents.

Here is a look at the two cases:

Wildcat

The key concerns were what to do about a water detention pond just north of the school in Wildcat Park and whether a planter strip that has been tended by volunteers for the past 11 years could be preserved despite its placement not matching updated city code. Also at issue were a loss of parking spaces if the planter strip was removed, and whether to re-route the sidewalk at a pocket park which fronts on Walnut Boulevard.

School district officials and consultants met twice with community members, on June 2 and June 17, with the district agreeing to resubmit its application to the Corvallis Planning Commission, which is required to sign off on the individual school renovation plans.