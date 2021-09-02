Corvallis discusses middle housing challenge

The goal of HB 2001 is to increase housing supply and, hopefully, make it more affordable. The problem in Corvallis is acute, Billotta said.

“We can raise our children here, but when they grow up they can’t afford to live here,” he said.

Corvallis also is the most rent-burdened city in the state. The rankings note how many families pay more than 30% of their income in rent. Bilotta added that the presence of Oregon State University students in town skews the numbers because the students, generally, have low income and pay high rent.

Which has led to a recent development trend in which builders put up five bedroom/five bathroom houses and charge students by the room. At $700 per room that yields $3,500 per month in rent, far more than a family might pay … even if they wanted a five-bath house with little common space.

The supply and price issues in Corvallis also have led to a huge "commute" gap between the number of people who work here and live there and the number who work here and want to live here but either can’t afford it or find the right house.

“We like to be No. 1 in a lot of things, but not this one,” said Bilotta of the rankings.