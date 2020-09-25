Corvallis demonstrators urge action on climate, other issues

For the fifth straight day on Friday, a small group of demonstrators stood outside the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis to call attention to what they see as the world’s most pressing problems — and ways to solve them.
On Friday — designated the Global Day for Climate Action by Fridays for Future, the movement launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg — the particular focus was climate change, with about 25 demonstrators holding signs that urged passing motorists to take heed and take action.
“Raging wildfires, hurricanes and other events worldwide are making it absolutely imperative to raise awareness,” said Susan Salafsky, who organized the event on behalf of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. “The biggest threat to our planet and our way of life is climate change, and global warming is the cause.”
Demonstrators have been gathering in front of the courthouse each day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of a campaign called Healthy Planet = Healthy People, which advocates for action to curb climate change, promote social justice and advance economic sustainability.
Additional demonstrations are planned for the same time on Saturday, with a theme of social justice and community, and Sunday, with a focus on democracy and voting. Earlier this week, the focal points were world peace, transportation, waste prevention and sustainability.
Salafsky, an ecologist by training, said the week of “solution sign lines” and related events was intended as a follow-up to last September’s week of climate action demonstrations around the world, which were inspired by Thunberg’s school strikes and included a number of well-attended demonstrations in Corvallis.
The intention is “to change the conversation,” she added. “We need to start thinking about ways to solve our environmental, social and economic crises.”
To that end, the events section of the group’s website, http://www.corvallisclimateactionalliance.org/, includes links to presentations related to each day’s theme.
“There are ways to mitigate the impacts of global warming and ways we can adapt,” Salafsky said. “We need practical solutions, and we need action.”
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.