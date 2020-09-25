 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis demonstrators urge action on climate, other issues
breaking top story

Corvallis demonstrators urge action on climate, other issues

{{featured_button_text}}
climate protest

Demonstrators hold signs calling for action on climate change Friday afternoon outside the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. It was part of a weeklong series of demonstrations hosted by the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

For the fifth straight day on Friday, a small group of demonstrators stood outside the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis to call attention to what they see as the world’s most pressing problems — and ways to solve them.

On Friday — designated the Global Day for Climate Action by Fridays for Future, the movement launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg — the particular focus was climate change, with about 25 demonstrators holding signs that urged passing motorists to take heed and take action.

“Raging wildfires, hurricanes and other events worldwide are making it absolutely imperative to raise awareness,” said Susan Salafsky, who organized the event on behalf of the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. “The biggest threat to our planet and our way of life is climate change, and global warming is the cause.”

Demonstrators have been gathering in front of the courthouse each day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of a campaign called Healthy Planet = Healthy People, which advocates for action to curb climate change, promote social justice and advance economic sustainability.

Additional demonstrations are planned for the same time on Saturday, with a theme of social justice and community, and Sunday, with a focus on democracy and voting. Earlier this week, the focal points were world peace, transportation, waste prevention and sustainability.

Salafsky, an ecologist by training, said the week of “solution sign lines” and related events was intended as a follow-up to last September’s week of climate action demonstrations around the world, which were inspired by Thunberg’s school strikes and included a number of well-attended demonstrations in Corvallis.

The intention is “to change the conversation,” she added. “We need to start thinking about ways to solve our environmental, social and economic crises.”

To that end, the events section of the group’s website, http://www.corvallisclimateactionalliance.org/, includes links to presentations related to each day’s theme.

“There are ways to mitigate the impacts of global warming and ways we can adapt,” Salafsky said. “We need practical solutions, and we need action.”

Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

OSU board OKs fall reopening
Local

OSU board OKs fall reopening

  • Updated

Oregon State University is moving ahead with plans to resume some in-person classes this fall despite opposition from some faculty and Corvall…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News